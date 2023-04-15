NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital and another is in custody after police say they were involved in a fight at a park in New Kent County.

According to the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Pine Fork Park in the Quinton area of New Kent at around 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14 for a report of a fight inside the park.

When they got there, the deputies found that the suspect had been detained by several people at the scene. New Kent Fire-Rescue units responded to provide care to several people at the scene and one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.

New Kent Parks and Recreation staff also responded to the park and closed it for the night. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Haley Groves, was arrested and is facing several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding, abduction and strangulation.