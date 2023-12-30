CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A person was killed overnight Friday in a crash in the Brandermill community in Chesterfield County.

According to a lieutenant with Chesterfield Police Department, that person died in a single-vehicle crash. near the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road around midnight. The road near the accident scene was still shut down as the investigation continued around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim has not been identified and the cause of the crash has not been released. The lieutenant told 8News more information will be forthcoming.

If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

