Person killed in Goochland house fire

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The occupant of a Goochland home, believed to be an elderly man, died in a fire on Friday.

According to Goochland County, the home, located on New Town Road in the southern part of the county, caught fire at around 5:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene 20 minutes later the home was engulfed with flames and most of it had already fallen to the ground, according to a release from the county. The county stated the crews experienced no delays in reaching the scene.

At the scene, firefighters were alerted that an elderly man could still be inside the home.

Fire crews fought the fire using water that was transported over eight miles from a hydrant at Goochland High School. The county release stated the fire was quickly gotten under control.

According to Goochland County, a person’s remains were found at 8:36 a.m. They are unable to share the person’s identity until all of their family members have been notified.