HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash and fire proved deadly.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, state troopers were called to Interstate 295 North near exit 53B for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 1990 Cadillac ran off the road to the left, overturned and caught fire. The vehicle’s driver — and sole occupant — died from their injuries at the scene.

“This crash remains under investigation,” a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said. “Troopers are currently in the process of identifying the driver and making next of kin notification at this time.”

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.