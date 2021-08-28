Person killed in wrong-way I-295 crash identified

Virginia State Police said a sedan was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-295 south in Chesterfield Friday morning. The driver of the sedan died at the scene. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the person killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 near E. Hundred Rd. in the early morning hours of Aug. 27.

Fernando Rivera, 28, of Richmond, was behind the wheel of a 2013 Toyota Corolla that struck a minivan traveling north in southbound I-295 lanes around 4:43 a.m. Friday.

Rivera died at the scene, and the driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police say both drivers in the accident were wearing seatbelts and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.