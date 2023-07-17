PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently investigating a shooting at the Budget Inn located off Jamestown Drive. Once officials arrived on scene, they found a victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. That person has been flown to a nearby area hospital for treatment.

At this time, there is a heavy police presence. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact Petersburg Police.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.