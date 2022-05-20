GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Board of Supervisors announced on Thursday, May 19, that the deadline for residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes has been extended by almost two months.

Bills with an initial deadline of June 6, 2022, will now be due on August 1, 2022, without any penalty or required interest payments. The deadline extension applies to real estate, personal property and ad valorem taxes.

The Board’s decision was based on a substantial rise in value for real estate and personal property due to inflation. This increase in value has led to residents getting higher-than-anticipated tax bills.

In addition, the county also announced that the March 1 deadline for high mileage applications has been waived. Those who believe their vehicles have higher-than-average mileage may still file an application requesting a value deduction for their vehicles. If granted, the reduction of their vehicles’ value will lower the amount of tax due.

To comply with state law requirements, the Board will hold a public hearing during its meeting on July 5 to confirm its decision to waive the interest and penalty on tax payments received through Aug. 1.

Residents can pay their taxes in a number of ways, including in person, online, over the phone, by mail or using the drop box located outside the administration building of the Goochland Treasurer’s Office. More information is available on the county’s website. Residents can also call the Treasurer’s Office for assistance at 804-556-5806, or email treasurer@goochlandva.us Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.