Petersburg church organizes food drive to give bags of ‘HOPE and HELP’ to families in need

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The need for food in communities across Virginia has risen during the span of the coronavirus pandemic — and Zion Apostolic Temple in Petersburg hosted a food drive to help gather donations and bags of ‘HOPE and HELP’ to area families.

Items like water bottles, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, potatoes, juice, and other non-perishable items were collected during the food drive on Saturday.

“During this unprecedented time, we will rely greatly on people like you to help us obtain, distribute, and spread the word about this food drive. We know that your assistance will be vital to our success and we would never be able to have enough food for the hundreds of people who will come to us for assistance without your willingness to help,” Myke Coleman said.









Bags of HOPE and HELP were given away Saturday, May 9, and church members are continuing to collect more food items and will be hosting another food drive Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations will be collected Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Zion Apostolic Temple on 1601 Youngs Road, Petersburg, VA.

