PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are actively investigating a threat of violence involving Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School. Police say they have implemented comprehensive safety and enhancements for both campuses. To ensure the safety of students and staff at both schools, there will be additional officers and security personnel on site throughout the week.

Anyone with information related to this threat of violence is asked to contact Petersburg Police. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also submit a tip via the Petersburg Police mobile app.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.