RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police in Richmond will wait to enforce Virginia’s ban on electronic skill games, but Petersburg has already started.

A judge in Greensville County Circuit Court threw out a lawsuit challenging the statewide ban a month after the state’s Supreme Court lifted an injunction to revive the ban.

There is no concerted state enforcement plan, leaving it in the hands of local authorities. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office said localities were free to impose the ban but suggested a grace period until Nov. 15.

Holding off on enforcement measures, Miyares’ office said, would allow the businesses that have benefited from the slots-like betting machines to adjust and to help “facilitate and orderly transition.”

This has led to varying responses from authorities in the Richmond area.

“Following the reasonable period time to educate the public about the reinstated ban and to allow businesses to make appropriate arrangements, the Richmond Police Department will begin enforcing the ban on January 1, 2024,” the city’s police department said Tuesday.

Petersburg is enforcing the ban now, the city said Tuesday in a release. Operators of electronic skill games in Petersburg have been issued a formal notice from the city manager ordering them to unplug the machines.

“This directive applies to all operators regardless of whether or not they received the Notice,” Petersburg’s release added.

The counties of Chesterfield and Henrico have not announced enforcement dates. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it will begin compliance checks in 2024.

Illegal gambling is a Class 3 misdemeanor in Virginia, so users could face up to a $500 fine. Employees aiding in the operation of skill games could get up to a year in jail, and operators who conduct illegal gambling could get up to five years.

Property seizures and fines are also possible, including $25,000 per device if it’s in an unregulated location.

The electronic betting machines, sometimes called “gray machines” because they function in a gray area of the law, look and pay out winnings like slot machines. The industry and manufacturers of the machines argue skill is involved — hence the name “skill games.”