Petersburg family without a home after space heater sparks house fire on Edmonds Avenue

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Fire Department responded to a house fire caused by a space heater on Monday.

A release from the city said Petersburg dispatch received a call for a fire on Edmonds Avenue at 9:47 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Fire crews arrived at the house at 9:54 a.m. and saw heavy fire coming from the back of a single-family house. They managed to get the fire under control by 10:21 a.m.

The city said while the fire was contained to the back of the house, there was heavy smoke and water damage throughout the home. There were no reported injuries from this incident, and the owners were not home when the fire started. However, one pet died as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross was called to help the family, who currently cannot occupy the home.

The fire department is reminding people to never leave space heaters, fires or lit candles unattended. Here are some other tips from the department: