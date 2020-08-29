Petersburg Fire Station #4 reopens after renovations and repairs

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg’s Fire Station #4 reopened to the public with an Open House Saturday morning.

The fire station was temporarily closed in April because of health and safety concerns. These included mold, asbestos and old infrastructure. The City Council later approved funding for repairs, which took place from May to August.

In addition, the station received may community gifts and donations, included a new grill from Lowes, couches and chairs from Lighthouse Furniture and Appliance Inc.

After the open house, the fire station will be deep cleaned and sanitized. It will be fully operational on Monday, Aug. 31.

