Petersburg government Offices will be closed on Election Day

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –All Petersburg City government offices will be closed on Election Day.
On April 12, Gov. Northam signed a bill that made Election Day a state holiday.
Here are what offices will be closed:
- City Hall, City Hall Annex
- Office of Development and Operations
- Fiscal Management Building
- Parks & Leisure Services
- Blandford Cemetery Records Office
- Petersburg Public Library
- Petersburg Freedom Support Center
- Petersburg Area Transit Administrative offices
These offices will reopen with normal hours on Nov. 4.
Bus services, including Para-Transit will still be available on Nov. 3, and the city will release additional information about special shuttle services for Election day later this week.
