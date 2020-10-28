Petersburg government Offices will be closed on Election Day

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –All Petersburg City government offices will be closed on Election Day.

On April 12, Gov. Northam signed a bill that made Election Day a state holiday.

Here are what offices will be closed:

  • City Hall, City Hall Annex
  • Office of Development and Operations
  • Fiscal Management Building
  • Parks & Leisure Services
  • Blandford Cemetery Records Office
  • Petersburg Public Library
  • Petersburg Freedom Support Center
  • Petersburg Area Transit Administrative offices

These offices will reopen with normal hours on Nov. 4.

Bus services, including Para-Transit will still be available on Nov. 3, and the city will release additional information about special shuttle services for Election day later this week.

