PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools is starting the new school year with a celebration.

PCPS’ annual ‘Back 2 School’ kickoff event at the Petersburg Sports Complex will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a DJ, games, activities, food trucks, a kid’s zone and more for guests to enjoy, a release from PCPS read. Leaders from the school district will also be on site to answer any questions that students and parents may have about the upcoming school year.

According to PCPS, the 2022-23 school year begins Aug. 29 for students in kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades. All remaining students will start classes on Aug. 30.