Petersburg house fire causes heavy smoke, water damage, leaves one person without a home

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg resident has been left without a home after a house fire Tuesday night.

Petersburg Fire and Rescue arrived to a two-story house showing heavy fire at the 1400 block of Custer Street at 6:04 p.m.

The fire was contained to the back of the house, and crews said they had it marked under control at 6:39 p.m.

According to Petersburg there were no injuries as a result of the fire, although the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage, displacing the resident.

Fire Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was smoking related.