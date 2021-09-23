Petersburg man buys 40 Pick 4 tickets with the same numbers, wins $200k

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Raines photo: Virginia Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man took a shot on the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game, and it paid off handsomely.

Michael Raines of Petersburg bought 40 plays for the June 8 nighttime Pick 4 drawing. Each of the 40 plays had the same numbers. It just happened that the four numbers Raines chose were the numbers drawn that night.

The top prize in the lottery’s Pick 4 game is $5,000, so Raines ended up collecting $200,000 in winnings.

The numbers, 1-2-2-0, Raines said, commemorate the day his mom died. He said in a statement, “It’s like she was looking out for me.”

Raines, who works as a dump truck operator, bought the 40 tickets at Little Food Market on Halifax St. in Petersburg.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events