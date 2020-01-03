Petersburg man killed in head-on crash in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Va. (WRIC) — State police said a 35-year-old Petersburg man died early Wednesday morning in a head-on crash in Charles City.

Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on John Tyler Memorial Highway on Jan. 1 at 4:20 a.m. Police say an investigation revealed that a 1997 Chevy Tahoe was traveling west when the driver ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Tramayne L. Wyatt, died at the scene. Police said Wyatt was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and “alcohol is being considered” as a factor into the crash.

A front seat passenger, identified only as an 18-year-old male, suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to police. The passenger was wearing his seat belt.

An investigation is ongoing.

