Petersburg opens survey for mural recommendations

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is accepting recommendations from residents to help determine which local sports legends will be added to a mural at the Petersburg Legends Historical Park and Nature Sanctuary.

The Petersburg City Council voted in July to change the park’s name from Lee Memorial Park to something that would honor the athletic legends from the area who played and trained at the park.

According to a press release, a mural depicting these sports legends will be displayed at the entrance of the park. Petersburg will use a survey to gather information about what athletes to include in the mural. The jerseys of the selected athletes will be included in the mural. Residents can fill out the survey here, before it closes on Aug. 27.

LATEST HEADLINES: