Petersburg parents charged in what police call a ‘pretty egregious’ case of child abuse

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Two Petersburg parents are charged with allegedly abusing their baby in what police said was one of the worst cases of child abuse they’ve ever seen.

As of Tuesday night, officials say the baby boy remains in a coma at VCU Medical Center.

News of the parents’ arrests and the disturbing details of the case has left neighbors in the area alarmed.

“It’s so hard to even digest what’s going on right now,” said Shae Lee, who lives next door to the accused pair. “Because to be so close to a situation where a child, a 3-month-old child, is being abused, and to hear the extent of the abuse going on with this child is… it is so heartbreaking.”

Shae Lee

Authorities learned about an infant “with severe injuries to the head and body” at a Richmond-area hospital on Sunday, Nov. 24. According to police, the baby with life-threatening injuries was brought to the hospital by his mother. Injuries to the infant included a skull fracture, broken ribs, broken arms and legs, a broken sternum, burns and bite marks.

“No child should ever have to endure anything like that, to that magnitude, children are precious,” said Lt. Na’Shayla Nelson, of Petersburg Police Criminal Investigations.

Lt. Na’Shayla Nelson

Lt. Nelson said the details of the case are “pretty egregious,” telling 8News “in all my years of law enforcement, this is the first time I’ve seen something this serious, so I would say this is an anomaly.”

Martino Jackson, 29, and Lisa Lee, 34, have been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, child abuse/neglect and failure to seek medical attention.

Martino Jackson and Lisa Lee

Both are behind bars without bond.

“I wish there was something I could do to help the child,” Lt. Nelson added. “Like I wish I could’ve heard a cry or something, something to indicate that something was wrong and to go check because I have to admit, this is horrible.”