Petersburg pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Boydtonplank Road

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Petersburg on Friday evening later died from their injuries. The accident occured in the 1900 block of Boydtonplank Road.

The Petersburg Police Department continues its investigation of the crash, the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.

Boydtonplank Road was closed at Squirrel Level Road and Parkview for hours while officers worked the scene.