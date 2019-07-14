Petersburg plasma center stabbing suspect held without bond

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of stabbing three people at a Petersburg plasma donation center is still being held without bond.

8News learned Jairque Shannon appeared by video during a hearing Friday.

Shannon’s attorney says he doesn’t have any mental health issues.

Two victims from the Independence Day attack remain in the hospital after being cut with a long-hunting-style knife according to the Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney. Witnesses described the weapon as a machete.

Officers say around 4:40 p.m. on July 4, police responded to the 2000 block of S. Sycamore St., Octapharma Plasma, following reports of a stabbing involving multiple victims.

“I wouldn’t have expected it to happen here,” said Bernard Gentry, who frequents the plasma center.

Dustin Sloan, Petersburg Police Lieutenant said: “a gentleman entered the building with a cutting instrument.”

He allegedly began stabbing multiple people in the center. Police are still working to uncover a motive.