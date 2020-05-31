Petersburg Police Chief stands alongside protesters demanding justice

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Protesters assembled in Petersburg to peacefully honor the life of George Floyd and stand in solidarity of victims of police brutality.

Around 30 people gathered on the corner of East Bank Street and Second Street; standing beside them included at least three members of the Petersburg Police Department.

Petersburg Police Chief, Kenneth Miller, said law enforcement was present to support protestor’s First Amendment rights and said he believes in the message of solidarity.

“They’re talking about justice that we totally stand for,” Miller said. “They are tired — America is tired. Not just here in Petersburg, but across this country. People are tired of behavior that is not fruitful.”

Protest in Petersburg has begun with the Police Chief present. All looks well right now.

📸: Yholanda Norace Mills/FB pic.twitter.com/KXT8Mbpjo0 — BlacksInPetersburg (@blkpetersburg) May 30, 2020

On Friday, peaceful protests in Richmond turned into riots. Fires were set and property was damaged as hundreds took to the streets of Virginia’s capital city.

Charlene Woodley says she protests as an advocate for her son who has faced discrimination in his hometown.

“This hatred has to stop. We are out here to support black lives, all lives,” Woodley said.

LATEST HEADLINES: