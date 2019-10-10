Petersburg Police equipped with opioid overdose drug Narcan

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police officers are getting new equipment in hopes of saving lives.

Southside Regional Medical Center and the Department of Health teamed-up to provide Narcan to the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

Narcan is a nasal spray used when someone is suffering from an opioid overdose. Officers trained with the Narcan throughout the week.

Petersburg Bureau of Police Capt. Greg Geist said officers having the spray on-hand can help response time.

“We’ve been able to save some lives,” Geist said. “Because the officers have it on them, they can actually not wait for the ambulance to come and the medical staff to come from fire and EMS here in the city. So they can apply it right then and there and we’ve brought them back to life.”