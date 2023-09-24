PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting near North Boulevard and South Sycamore Street.

According to a statement posted on social media at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, there is a heavy police presence and both directions of Sycamore Street are closed. The intersections of South Sycamore Street at North Boulevard and Mount Vernon Street are also shut down.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Police are still on the scene investigating. If you have any information, call the Petersburg Police Department at 804-732-4222.

