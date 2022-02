PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are looking for Maxine Marie Marny, a local resident who was last seen on Friday, Jan. 28.

According to police, they were seen around 4 p.m. at the Travel Inn on East Washington Street near I-95.

Marny is 24 years old, and police describe them as 5’9″ and about 180 pounds, with black hair and blond streaks.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Petersburg police at (804) 732-4222.