Petersburg Police searching for missing 29-year-old woman

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 9.

Heidi Hrabik was reported missing from the North Stedman Drive area in Petersburg. Hrabik is known to frequent the areas of the Budget Inn in Petersburg as well as the Economic Lodge.

Hrabik has also used the name of Samantha.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Hrabik is asked to contact the Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.

