Petersburg Public Schools announce one positive student case of COVID-19

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One student at Walnut Hill Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Petersburg Public Schools announced on Saturday.

The school system said the student was last on campus on April 21.

Those that have come into contact with the student who may have been exposed to coronavirus will be notified by the proper personnel.

Petersburg Schools is working with the Petersburg Health Department and the Crater Health District to continue battling the spread of the coronavirus.