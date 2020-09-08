Petersburg Public Schools’ reports its system is down

Petersburg City Public Schools

Petersburg City Public Schools

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Public Schools announced Tuesday that students are experiencing issues logging on.

The district said they are working to solve the issues, but did not give a timeline on when the systme would be back up.

Petersburg is the second school district in our area to report issues this morning.

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.

