Petersburg Public Schools’ reports its system is down

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Public Schools announced Tuesday that students are experiencing issues logging on.

The district said they are working to solve the issues, but did not give a timeline on when the systme would be back up.

Dear Families-

We are aware that some students are experiencing issues logging on this morning. We are working to address and solve those issues. Thank you for your understanding and support. — Petersburg Schools (@Pburg_Schools) September 8, 2020

Petersburg is the second school district in our area to report issues this morning.

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.

