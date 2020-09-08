Petersburg Public Schools reports log in issues for students

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Public Schools announced Tuesday that students are experiencing issues logging on for virtual learning.
Petersburg is the second school district in our area to report issues this morning.
This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Lit Limos announce fall schedule
- NFL Football, Big Game Bound return Thursday
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires rage in the West; Boy uses lemonade to “Take a Stand”
- Missing US couple found dead in well in northern Mexico
- Virginia State Police need help identifying vehicle in fatal hit and run