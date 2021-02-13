Petersburg reporting road closures due to ice storm

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — As anticipated, the ice storm passing through the Richmond area has created all sorts of issues from power outages to trees down.

In Petersburg, downed tress have forced the closure of the following streets:

S. Crater Road between Weyanoke Street and Claremont Street

Defense Road between Baylors Lane and Johnson Road

Baxter Road between Travis Lane and Travis Lane

Halifax Street between Vaughan Road and Flank Road

East Blvd between West Tuckahoe and Weyanoke Street

Monticello Street between S. Blvd and Glenroy Street

1500 Block of Brandon Avenue (Dead-end)

Crews are actively working to clear trees and get power restored to residents. If you are traveling near the streets above, Petersburg authorities want you to avoid those areas and expect delays if you have no choice but to pass through.

Dominion Energy is reporting 2,465 customers are currently without power in Petersburg.