Petersburg residents, pick your city council map

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is set to choose between three proposed redistricting maps for its city council elections.

The ultimate decision will be made by city council, but residents are invited to give community input ahead of the vote on Feb. 15.

The field has been narrowed down to three proposals from a wider field, all of which are available for viewing online.

Residents can send their feedback to wardmap@petersburg-va.org, drop them off in person at Union Station, 103 River Street.

Residents can also attend a virtual town hall on Feb. 10 at 6:30 pm by following this link.

A final public hearing and vote on the maps will be held on Feb. 15 at 5:00 pm in City Hall.