1  of  3
Breaking News
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody Police find remains of infant buried in Chesterfield County 3 injured in school bus crash involving tractor-trailer

Petersburg Schools seeking retired teachers to fill open positions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Retired teachers in Central Virginia have an opportunity to get back to class.

Petersburg City Public Schools said it is hiring and hopes retired teachers will consider its open positions. Those positions include K-5 tutors, which make $30 per-hour, and full-time teaching positions.

The district said since 2016, retired teachers have been able to teach in areas with a critical teacher shortage, while earning a full salary and still receive Virginia Retirement System pay.

More information is available here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events