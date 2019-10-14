Petersburg Schools seeking retired teachers to fill open positions

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Retired teachers in Central Virginia have an opportunity to get back to class.

Petersburg City Public Schools said it is hiring and hopes retired teachers will consider its open positions. Those positions include K-5 tutors, which make $30 per-hour, and full-time teaching positions.

The district said since 2016, retired teachers have been able to teach in areas with a critical teacher shortage, while earning a full salary and still receive Virginia Retirement System pay.

