Petersburg’s first female fire chief sworn in: ‘this department is going to move forward into the future’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg has a new fire chief and she’s making history. Chief Tina Watkins was sworn in Monday as the first woman and woman of color to lead the city’s Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

“Works starts for me quick,” Watkins said. “I have a lot of things that I have to do.”

The chief said she plans to focus on the departments to increase operational efficiency, enhance firefighter safety, education and well-being, while ensuring the community’s needs are met.

During the swearing-in, city officials cited her background and credentials as proof of why Watkins is the best choice to solve some of the current challenges within Petersburg’s fire department. The US Coast Guard Veteran and 1995 Richmond Firefighter of the Year spent more than three decades working for the Richmond fire department in roles ranging from a master firefighter to battalion chief.

And as one of Richmond’s first two female firefighters, Watkins also has experience navigating what has traditionally been a boys’ club.

Which is why she said that after four years of trying to get a fire chief job, breaking this particular glass ceiling was such an important dream to reach.

“Today is a great day as I reflect to when I was a little girl at the age of eight, having a conversation with a neighbor expressing my interest in being a firefighter when I grew up,” Watkins recalled before being sworn in. “At that time, the reply from her crushed my dream–being told I could not be a firefighter because I was a girl and it was a man’s job.”

“This encourages young ladies who want to aspire to do emergency jobs like this or just be a firefighter that you know you can do this.”

Despite her accomplishment more than four decades later, Watkins said she’s aware her gender could present some obstacles among the firefighters she’ll be tasked with leading.

“I’m just asking them to give me a chance,” Watkins said. “You know, it’s going to be some that say, you know, I don’t want to deal with it. That’s fine. But this department is going to move forward into the future.”