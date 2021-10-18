Petersburg’s Pamplin Park to close for ghostly TV debut

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Is Peterburg’s Pamplin Historical Park haunted? That’s the question being posed by ‘Portals to Hell,’ a paranormal investigation show on thew Travel Channel.

The park will be closed from Oct. 24-27 for filming, and will re-open with normal hours on Thursday, Oct. 28.

According to the park’s site, the historical area includes an antebellum slave plantation and part of a civil war battlefield, complete with surviving earthen fortifications built by Robert E. Lee.

Those earthworks were eventually overrun by the victorious Union forces of General Ulysses S. Grant in a campaign that culminated in the famous surrender at Appomattox Courthouse.

According to the Travel Channel’s website, the show follows its two hosts as they “investigate the world’s most sinister haunted locations they suspect are gateways to the spirit world.”