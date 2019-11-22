Pets rescued from townhouse fire in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after heavy flames broke out inside a townhome in New Kent County Thursday night.

Crews were called to the fire in the 10000 block of Carolina Cherry Circle in the Oakmont Villas subdivision in Providence Forge at around 10:50 p.m. They found heavy flames and smoke when they arrived on scene.

Occupants who were inside when the fire began made it out safely, but crews had to rescue three pets — two dogs and one cat — who were still inside the two-story unit. All three animals are being treated for smoke inhalation but expected to recover.

The fire was marked under control at 11:15 p.m.

The New Kent County Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental and caused by paper products in close proximity to a space heater.

