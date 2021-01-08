KING WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) – Phone issues in King William County are affecting 9-1-1 calls, and officials are rerouting lines at their call center.
The King William County Sheriff’s Office has set up an alternate phone number for those experiencing an emergency. That number is 804-769-3250.
The sheriff’s office also said the outage is affecting other county phone lines. They expect regular service to be restored soon.
LATEST HEADLINES
- U.S. Capitol Police officer killed during riots was a Virginia resident
- 2-year-old girl brings joy with online baking show
- Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
- Phone issues causing problems for 9-1-1 calls in King William
- Miller apologizes for statement saying Adolf Hitler was “right on one thing”