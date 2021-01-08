Phone issues causing problems for 9-1-1 calls in King William

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) – Phone issues in King William County are affecting 9-1-1 calls, and officials are rerouting lines at their call center.

The King William County Sheriff’s Office has set up an alternate phone number for those experiencing an emergency. That number is 804-769-3250.

The sheriff’s office also said the outage is affecting other county phone lines. They expect regular service to be restored soon.