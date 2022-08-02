CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A photo of the man suspected of shooting a Charles City County deputy has been released by Virginia State Police, as police continue the search to find the man.

The shooting occurred after police responded to a robbery at the Dollar General on Courthouse Road. Upon arrival, an officer and the suspect exchanged shots and the deputy was shot in the back, according to police. The suspect then ran off into the woods.

State Police said after a review of the store’s surveillance video and witness statements, the shooting suspect has been identified as a male around 6-foot-1-inch tall with a thin build. He appeared to be wearing gloves, a black ski mask and a dark red and black hoodie sweatshirt pulled up around his face.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911, or call state police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or 804-804-609-5656 or contact police by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

“The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of our community. We are asking any citizen with information related to this incident to come forward,” said Major Leslie Comer, spokesperson for the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office in a release.