PHOTOS: 8News volunteers at Maymont and hosts donation drive-thru for 2021 Founder’s Day of Caring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 8News team is hosting a donation drive-thru for four local nonprofits and will be volunteering at Maymont Park on Thursday as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Those who wish to donate items, such as gently used shoes, diapers, clothing, old electronics and cans of food, can stop by at Tech For Troops at 4840 Waller Road in Richmond from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The nonprofits benefiting — Tech For Troops, Soles4Soles, Health Brigade and Urban Baby Beginnings — each have specific needs. >> Learn more about the items each group needs

Members of WRIC-TV’s team will also be spending Thursday cleaning up the grounds at Maymont Park in Richmond, donating time to help improve one of the area’s favorite local destinations.

8News volunteers at donation drive-thru in Richmond (Photo: 8News)

Items that Tech For Troops need: Laptop computers, desktop computers, flat-panel monitors, iPads, other tablets, cell phones, keyboards, computer mice, file servers, other networking equipment, other computer parts and all other electronics you are throwing away.

Items that Soles4Souls need: All styles and sizes of new or gently worn shoes.

Donation location for Soles4Souls set up for Founder’s Day (Photo: 8News)

Items that Urban Baby Beginnings need: Preemie Diaper Size: 6 lbs and under, Size 4,5, and 6 Diapers. 2T or smaller baby clothes (new is preferred)

Items that Health Brigade need: Canned non-perishable foods such as tuna, peanut butter, pasta, soup, and vegetables; new socks, shoes and undergarments for men, women and children; toiletries such as shampoo, deodorant, makeup supplies and sanitary supplies for women; household cleaning products; towels, sheets and comforters. ** The group cannot accept used items

Typical COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the donation drive-thru. Mask use is required if social distancing is not possible.

Tell us what you’re donating when you post about the event on social media. Use hashtags #NexstarCares and #NexstarNation and we’ll find and share your posts.