POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A black bear was seen helping itself to some discarded items from a trash bin in a Powhatan neighborhood.

According to a resident of the neighborhood who shared photos with 8News, it is the second time in the last week the bear has paid a visit.

Photo: Lisa Moore

Photo: Lisa Moore

According to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, an estimated 17,000 black bears live in Virginia and they can be found in both suburban and urban areas.