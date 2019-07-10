1  of  4
PHOTOS: Car crashes into home in Northside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A house in Richmond’s northside was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it following a wreck near Ginter Park Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond Fire told 8News the crash occurred on West Laburnum Avenue, near Montrose Avenue.

Photos from the scene show a black sedan with heavy front-end damage in the middle of the intersection with a second vehicle off the road that crashed through a fence and into a home.

It is unclear at this time if anyone is injured.

8News has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.

