GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews from Goochland County Fire and Rescue extinguished a car fire and prevented it from destroying the house the car was parked in front of.

According to a Facebook post from the department, crews were called to a car fire in the eastern part of the county at around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. The car was parked in a driveway only four feet away from a house and the heat from the fire was melting the garage door.

Crews got water on the fire at 2:59 p.m. and evacuated the residents of the house shortly after. After the flames on the car were extinguished, crews stayed at the scene to make sure the fire hadn’t spread to the house or any nearby houses.

The outside of the house sustained some damage, but the department says the quick response by the firefighters prevented further damage.