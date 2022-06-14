PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the owners of a distillery in Rice is currently being treated for second-degree burns after a fire broke out at the facility.

(Photo courtesy of Andy Ellington)

Farmville’s Chief of Police, Andy Ellington, shared these photos of firefighters at the scene on Monday.

(Photo courtesy of Andy Ellington)

Judging by the photos it seems clear that the distillery structure was engulfed in flames during the peak of the blaze.

(Photo courtesy of Andy Ellington)

In a post made to the Sandy River Distillery’s Facebook page on Monday night, owners Mark and Candi Smith announced that Mark was in the hospital receiving treatment.

“I am receiving treatment at the VCU Burn Center for second-degree burns on my back and legs,” the post reads. “I look forward to being back home soon.”

The owners also took the time to thank the first responders, firefighters and EMTs for their support in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“Thank you for the immediate support, for your outpouring of love and kindness, and for helping us to get this tragedy behind us,” the post reads. “During tough times like this, it’s touching to know that we have a strong fellowship around, that really care, and I feel grateful to be living in Prince Edward County.”

