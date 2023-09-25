MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old Chesterfield County woman has been charged with driving while under the influence after she reportedly crashed her car into a house in the town of South Hill in Mecklenburg County.

According to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, the crash took place on the 600 block of Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill in the early morning of Monday, Sept. 25.

A witness reported that the driver, identified as 25-year-old Christina Garrett of the Chester area of Chesterfield County, was driving on Mecklenburg Avenue when she hit a telephone pole and collided with a home, before her car came to a stop upside down on the grass.

Photo: South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Facebook

Two people were inside the home at the time of the crash, but neither were injured. Garrett sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The crash caused structural damage to the house’s front porch and part of its roof.

According to the Town of South Hill Police Chief, Garrett was charged with driving while under the influence.