PHOTOS: Early morning house fire in Prince Goerge County

Early morning house fire in Price George County on June 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Prince George Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews from around the area responded to a fire at an unoccupied single-family home in Prince George County early Saturday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m. crews from Prince Gorges Volunteer Fire Department, Prince George Fire and EMS and Hopewell Automatic Aid were dispatched to the fire on the 3900 block of Jefferson Park Road.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire and performed overhaul operations. The Prince George Volunteer Fire Department’s Company One said the house was unoccupied and appeared to have been vacant for a while.

Officials said the fire is still under investigation.

