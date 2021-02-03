PHOTOS: Goochland first responders rescue horse stuck in mud between barn doors

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County firefighters and animal protection officers preformed a large animal rescue on a horse stuck in the mud between two barn doors on Wednesday evening.

A Goochland County animal protections officer tells 8News the horse was unable to get up on its own and didn’t have enough room to stand up. He says they had to remove the horse from between the doors and get it to a hard surface.

A Facebook post from Goochland County Fire-Rescue depicts the whole process. A local veterinarian came in to sedate the horse. Rescue workers then put the horse in a harness to drag it out of the mud.

Once the horse woke back up it was able to be helped back to its feet. The animal was not injured.