PHOTOS: Monument Avenue re-imagined in “augmented reality” tour

Virginina Museum of Fine Arts sign with the Rumors of War statue in the background in June 2021. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools has unveiled a new educational app that will allow you to tour a transformed Monument Avenue – in augmented reality.

The app is designed “to spotlight the immense contributions of the African American community to Richmond’s stature” according to a press release from RPS. The video below shows one location on Monument Avenue using the app’s demo version.

Phone video shows the augmented reality in action. (Video captured by Timothy Corley/WRIC)

The full version of the app will launch for free this Fall, but you can download a test version here.

The tour will have audio and visual features exploring the complicated history of five of the monuments that once stood in Richmond, as well as Kehinde Wiley’s sculpture “Rumors of War.” The app will also ask students and other users what they think should happen to Monument Avenue in the future.

A virtual statue (left) alongside “Rumors of War” by Kehinde Wiley. (Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

A map showing the location of the tour.

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras attended a showcase of the app on Sep. 12 at the VMFA, alongside members of the Richmond City Council and School Board, as well as several state legislators.