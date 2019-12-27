Photos: Multiple cars damaged after police pursuit ends in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Hopewell assisted the Prince George Police Department after a driver led a pursuit Friday afternoon that ended on Pickett Street.

Photos sent to 8News show a heavy police presence on Pickett Street in Hopewell and at least three damaged vehicles. It is unclear if a suspect has been detained but witnesses told 8News that a man was put in handcuffs.

