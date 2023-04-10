LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Smoke billowed from a home near Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa County as crews battled a fire that engulfed its entire attic.

According to the Louisa County Department of Fire and EMS, units responded to a house fire near the 3000 block of South Spotswood Trail at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. Upon their arrival, they found that the one-story brick house had a fire in the back and the attic.

Several units from Louisa — as well as units from Fluvanna and Spotsylvania Counties — worked to extinguish the fire, which had engulfed the entire attic and damaged much of the main floor. The fire was marked under control within 20 minutes of the first units arriving at the scene.

No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a Louisa County home. (Photo: Louisa County Fire and EMS)

No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a Louisa County home. (Photo: Louisa County Fire and EMS)

No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a Louisa County home. (Photo: Louisa County Fire and EMS)

No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a Louisa County home. (Photo: Louisa County Fire and EMS)

No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a Louisa County home. (Photo: Louisa County Fire and EMS)

No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a Louisa County home. (Photo: Louisa County Fire and EMS)

No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a Louisa County home. (Photo: Louisa County Fire and EMS)

No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a Louisa County home. (Photo: Louisa County Fire and EMS)

No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a Louisa County home. (Photo: Louisa County Fire and EMS)

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.