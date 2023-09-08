RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the darkness of Thursday night was uncovered by daybreak Friday morning, damage from the severe thunderstorms seen across the region was revealed.

After more than 80,000 homes and businesses went to sleep without power Thursday due to the storms, Friday morning, more than half remained in the dark. The power outages, caused by downed trees, power lines and more, led to the Friday closure of numerous local schools across metro Richmond — ensuring a three-day weekend for many children mere weeks into the new school year.

Vehicle on Franklin Street in front of Libby Hill Park damaged by surprise storms Thursday, Sept. 7 (Photo: Kevyn Harris/8News)

While knocking out electricity to thousands of homes, the downed trees and power lines were also seen starting fires, in one case, setting ablaze a car. A video sent to 8News from a viewer shows a fallen tree on a vehicle on Franklin Street in front of Libby Hill Park which resulted in the vehicle catching fire.

A photo from the morning after shows a scorched back end of the vehicle and a busted-out rear window.

Keep scrolling to see photos of damage seen across metro Richmond after Thursday’s storms.

Photos of storm damage across metro Richmond

Steeple at Asbury Church Hill United Methodist Church toppled as heavy winds abounded in surprise severe weather Thursday, Sept. 7 (Photo: Alexis Bellamy/8News)

Dominion crews servicing power lines damaged by a tree on Janlar Drive in Bon Air on Sept. 8 (Photo: Kevyn Harris/8News)

Downed tree on Janlar Drive in Bon Air on Sept. 8 (Photo: Kevyn Harris/8News)

Fallen tree in Richmond on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Idlewood Avenue on Sept. 8 (Photo: Forrest Shelor/8News)

A tree fell on a Chesterfield County home during a surprise storm Thursday, Sept. 7 (Photo: Madison Moore/8News) A tree fell on a Chesterfield County home during a surprise storm Thursday, Sept. 7 (Photo: Madison Moore/8News)

At the corner of Ellwood Avenue and North Sheppard Street, a tree fell, smashing into the car parked onthe street below. (Photo: Matt DiNardo/8News)

From Arthur Ashle Boulevard to South Thompson Street, in Richmond, storm damage showed trees ripped in half, cars crushed and crews at work cleaning it all up (Photo: Matt DiNardo/8News)

Trees fallen on West Cary Street in Richmond (Photo: Mark Morales/8News)

