RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the darkness of Thursday night was uncovered by daybreak Friday morning, damage from the severe thunderstorms seen across the region was revealed.
After more than 80,000 homes and businesses went to sleep without power Thursday due to the storms, Friday morning, more than half remained in the dark. The power outages, caused by downed trees, power lines and more, led to the Friday closure of numerous local schools across metro Richmond — ensuring a three-day weekend for many children mere weeks into the new school year.
While knocking out electricity to thousands of homes, the downed trees and power lines were also seen starting fires, in one case, setting ablaze a car. A video sent to 8News from a viewer shows a fallen tree on a vehicle on Franklin Street in front of Libby Hill Park which resulted in the vehicle catching fire.
A photo from the morning after shows a scorched back end of the vehicle and a busted-out rear window.
Keep scrolling to see photos of damage seen across metro Richmond after Thursday’s storms.
Photos of storm damage across metro Richmond
Was your home or property damaged in the severe weather on Thursday? Send photos to news@wric.com.