Photos of the year: A collection of unforgettable images from across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Much of our city, our state, our nation and our world has been through unprecedented circumstances this year.

And we have stories to tell.

2020 has been a year of life decisions and shocking moments, from health concerns surrounding a deadly virus and standing against racial injustice. We’ve made lasting changes and learned to appreciate the little things like watching a movie in a theater again.

It is easy to forget just how many different moments would be stored away in a time capsule from these past twelve months — almost as if we need an entire library to hold the memories and stories we have witnessed.

8News has been there to cover this year throughout Central Virginia. The images are amazing whether they are unimaginable, terrifying or beautiful. Here are some of the scenes our news team captured in 2020.

JANUARY 20: Lobby Day gun rally

Thousands of gun rights advocates traveled from across the country to the Virginia State Capitol to stand up for Second Amendment rights to re-direct attention from gun-control laws and toward mental health issues.

The crowd of 22,000 included members of militias, gun owners, citizens and advocates from across the country.













WRIC Photos from Lobby Day gun rally

JANUARY 26: Tragic death of Kobe Bryant

After the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, a unique memorial was created at Randolph Community Center by graphic artist Jake Van Yahres.

The memorial was created using his name and picture, and was made completely out of paper balls.





Photos by Paul Nevadomski

MARCH — PRESENT: COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic stopped the world in its tracks and forced everyone to try and stop the spread of a deadly virus.

The virus continued to dominate headlines and our lives in 2020 and has now claimed the lives of over 300,000 people across the United States and over 4,800 in Virginia alone.

Grocery store shelves wiped clean of paper towels and sanitizing products. (Photo: John Rogers)

Grocery store shelves wiped clean of food. (Photo: John Rogers)

‘It’s gonna be OK, RVA’ chalk art. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

‘Heroes of the Pandemic’ (Photo collage by 8News)

Gov. Ralph Northam addressing first responders during effort to pass PPE out to underserved communities. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Chesterfield County COVID-19 testing. (Photo: 8News)

MAY 29: George Floyd killed by Derek Chauvin (05/25) — Protests begin in Richmond

The death of George Floyd sparked outrage and protests in cities across the nation. The fight against police brutality and racial injustice made its way into cities and towns across the county.

In Richmond, protests continued for multiple weeks after George Floyd’s death and were centered around downtown and Monument Avenue.

Protest outside of Richmond Police Headquarters (Photo: Ben Dennis)

Protest at the Robert E. Lee Monument (Photo: Jackie DeFusco)

Protest at the Robert E. Lee Monument (Photo: Jackie DeFusco)

Protest at the Robert E. Lee Monument (Photo: Jackie DeFusco)

Mayor Stoney marches alongside protesters in Richmond while being interviewed by 8News Reporter Ben Dennis (Photo: Quincy Tucker)

Former RPD Chief William Smith speaking with those in Protest in RVA. (Photo: Talya Cunningham)

George Floyd spraypaint on the base of the Robert E. Lee Monument. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

George Floyd protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

Robert E. Lee statue at night. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Civilians deemed the area around the Robert E. Lee Monument as the ‘Marcus David Peters Circle.’ (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Protest in Henrico County. (Photo: 8News)

Pulse bus burned on night one of protests. (Photo: Howie Williams)

VSP troopers on second night of protests in Richmond. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

Trey Songz at the ‘Feed Your City’ event in Petersburg. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Someone watching on as the Stonewall Jackson Monument is harnessed for removal. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

JULY — Multiple Confederate statues removed on Monument Avenue

The Stonewall Jackson statue stood in the city for more than 100 years before it was removed from its pedestal on July 1.

Three more confederate statues were removed from the state’s capital by July 9.

Statue of Stonewall Jackson being harnassed and removed from its pedestal. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Statue of Stonewall Jackson being harnassed and removed from its pedestal. (Photo: Ben Dennis)

Crews return to the former site of the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue to remove the globe piece that was left on July 9, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

Crews removing Joseph Bryan statue in Monroe Park (Photo: 8News)

Joseph Bryan statue removed in Monroe Park. (Photo: Jackie DeFusco)

Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue being removed. (Photo: Howie Williams

The Howitzer Monument being removed. (Photo: Parker Shumaker)

AUGUST 4: Hurricane Isaias

Hurrican Isaias ripped through Virginia in August, leaving heavy damages to coastal areas like Lancaster County.

One of the most staggering images taken by 8News crews that day was of a house being ripped off its foundation.

House ripped off its base in Northern Neck. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

House damaged heavily by Hurricane Isaias in Northern Neck. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

House damaged heavily by Hurricane Isaias in Northern Neck. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

AUGUST 15: Flooding across Central Virginia

Severe weather dumped rain across Central Virginia — closing roads and flooding otherwise dry creek beds and back yards.

Powhite Parkway experienced flash flooding, resulting in cars having to drive on the bank of the road to get around the deep water.

Vehicles driving through flash flooding on Powhite Parkway. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

NOVEMBER: 2020 General Election

The 2020 General Election may have been on Nov. 3 but Virginians were able to vote weeks ahead of the big day.

Election Day saw big lines at the start of the day across Central Va. but the lines quickly slowed as the day progressed.

After Joe Biden was projected to win the election by multiple news outlets, Richmonders began to gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument.

Voting on Election Day in Powhatan County. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

After Joe Biden was projected to win the election by multiple news outlets, Richmonders began to gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

DECEMBER 2020: Where we are now

COVID-19 vaccines distributions are underway and Congress has agreed to a federal stimulus. Video call platforms gave families a chance to spend Christmas in memorable and unique ways.

What 2021 holds for us remains to be seen — but we at 8News will be there to capture it as well.

RVA illuminated at night. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

