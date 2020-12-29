Photos of the year: A collection of unforgettable images from across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Much of our city, our state, our nation and our world has been through unprecedented circumstances this year.
And we have stories to tell.
2020 has been a year of life decisions and shocking moments, from health concerns surrounding a deadly virus and standing against racial injustice. We’ve made lasting changes and learned to appreciate the little things like watching a movie in a theater again.
It is easy to forget just how many different moments would be stored away in a time capsule from these past twelve months — almost as if we need an entire library to hold the memories and stories we have witnessed.
8News has been there to cover this year throughout Central Virginia. The images are amazing whether they are unimaginable, terrifying or beautiful. Here are some of the scenes our news team captured in 2020.
JANUARY 20: Lobby Day gun rally
Thousands of gun rights advocates traveled from across the country to the Virginia State Capitol to stand up for Second Amendment rights to re-direct attention from gun-control laws and toward mental health issues.
The crowd of 22,000 included members of militias, gun owners, citizens and advocates from across the country.
JANUARY 26: Tragic death of Kobe Bryant
After the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, a unique memorial was created at Randolph Community Center by graphic artist Jake Van Yahres.
The memorial was created using his name and picture, and was made completely out of paper balls.
MARCH — PRESENT: COVID-19 Pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic stopped the world in its tracks and forced everyone to try and stop the spread of a deadly virus.
The virus continued to dominate headlines and our lives in 2020 and has now claimed the lives of over 300,000 people across the United States and over 4,800 in Virginia alone.
A deeper recap of the pandemic can be read here:
MAY 29: George Floyd killed by Derek Chauvin (05/25) — Protests begin in Richmond
The death of George Floyd sparked outrage and protests in cities across the nation. The fight against police brutality and racial injustice made its way into cities and towns across the county.
In Richmond, protests continued for multiple weeks after George Floyd’s death and were centered around downtown and Monument Avenue.
JULY — Multiple Confederate statues removed on Monument Avenue
The Stonewall Jackson statue stood in the city for more than 100 years before it was removed from its pedestal on July 1.
Three more confederate statues were removed from the state’s capital by July 9.
AUGUST 4: Hurricane Isaias
Hurrican Isaias ripped through Virginia in August, leaving heavy damages to coastal areas like Lancaster County.
One of the most staggering images taken by 8News crews that day was of a house being ripped off its foundation.
AUGUST 15: Flooding across Central Virginia
Severe weather dumped rain across Central Virginia — closing roads and flooding otherwise dry creek beds and back yards.
Powhite Parkway experienced flash flooding, resulting in cars having to drive on the bank of the road to get around the deep water.
NOVEMBER: 2020 General Election
The 2020 General Election may have been on Nov. 3 but Virginians were able to vote weeks ahead of the big day.
Election Day saw big lines at the start of the day across Central Va. but the lines quickly slowed as the day progressed.
After Joe Biden was projected to win the election by multiple news outlets, Richmonders began to gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument.
DECEMBER 2020: Where we are now
COVID-19 vaccines distributions are underway and Congress has agreed to a federal stimulus. Video call platforms gave families a chance to spend Christmas in memorable and unique ways.
What 2021 holds for us remains to be seen — but we at 8News will be there to capture it as well.
